2 000 Luanar students risk  expulsion due to lack of fees

At least 2, 000 out of the 4, 000 students at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) risk expulsion due to lack of school fees as they come from very poor families, a senior university official has said.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kanyama Phiri asked for support from organisations and individuals, saying the situation is now getting out of hand.

“This number of 2, 000 stidents is 60 per cent of our enrolment here. Most of them come from very poor family background who cannot afford the fees,” said Kanyama Phiri.

He said this on Wednesday when Old Mutual donated K2.5 million for 13 needy students’ fees.

The executive director of Students Loans Board, Chris Chisoni said the board has collected K500 million out of the K1.2 billion loaned out to students, saying this was not enough to put all needy students on the loans scheme.

He said out of the 13, 480 most needy students targeted for the loan, 12, 725 students were given during the 2017/18 college calendar.

