Amai Angathe: Fueling Women’s Dreams, Powering Economic Growth

In the face of adversity, women have continually shown that resilience is their greatest strength. For women in business, the journey to success is often marked by challenges—some arising from personal hardships, others fueled by the ambition to achieve more and grow beyond limits.

When these women receive the right support, their courage transforms into unstoppable momentum.

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, we shine a light on remarkable women who have defied the odds, built thriving businesses, and contributed to the economic growth of their families and communities—all with the support of National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s ‘Amai Angathe’ product offering.

Rebuilding from Crisis: Layka Thakwalakwa’s Journey

Layka Thakwalakwa, an ambitious entrepreneur from Nchalo in the agri-business sector, faced a devastating setback when Cyclone Freddy struck in 2022, destroying much of her livestock and leaving her on the brink of collapse.

“I felt like my world was crumbling. I had invested so much, and suddenly, everything was gone. I didn’t know how to rebuild,” she recalls.

Determined to rise again, she sought support from NBM.

“In 2023, I applied for a K4 million loan that helped me restart my business. After repaying it, I upgraded to a K7 million loan, which has further boosted my operations. Now, I supply goods to several supermarkets across the Southern Region.”

Thakwalakwa has since acquired machinery for honey and rice processing and now employs 12 people in her growing business.

From Fashion to Farming: Grace Mlanga’s Pivot to Success

Grace Mlanga’s entrepreneurial journey began in the online clothing business, but slow growth pushed her to explore other ventures. She found her true calling in agriculture, where she now supplies maize, beans, and other legumes to secondary schools—a rapidly expanding business.

“My online clothing business was slow-moving, and I wanted more. When I discovered the potential in agriculture, I knew I had to make the switch. However, I needed capital to start, and that’s when I approached NBM plc for a K2 million loan in 2023,” she says.

The loan allowed her to transition smoothly into the agricultural market.

“Unlike before, when I struggled due to limited capital, I can now meet my customers’ demands,” she shares.

The financial boost has transformed her business, enabling her to supply nutritious food to schools while making profits.

“I never imagined being here today. I am proud of what I have built, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the Bank’s support. It has been a game-changer for me,” says Mlanga.

Expanding Horizons: Grace Kalidozo’s Dual Business Success

Also from Nchalo, Grace Kalidozo initially ventured into the electronics business. However, with electronics being a slow-moving sector, she sought an additional revenue stream.

Through the ‘Amai Angathe’ loan, she expanded into selling maize and maize flour at Nchalo Market.

“The loan from the Bank allowed me to diversify and start a second business in maize trading,” she explains.

Her first K2 million loan helped her launch the new venture, and as demand grew, she upgraded to a K5 million loan. By 2024, she had secured another K7 million, enabling her to scale up maize production and distribution.

“With these additional loans, I have expanded my stock and reached a larger customer base. I now serve the entire Nchalo market and have a steady income. It feels like my business is finally on the right track,” she says with pride.

Beyond Agriculture: Gloria Unyolo’s Vision for Education

NBM’s commitment to empowering women extends beyond agriculture into various industries. A prime example is Gloria Unyolo from Chilobwe, Blantyre, who transitioned from selling second-hand clothes to founding Gracious Private Academy.

Her dream of running a private school faced numerous challenges, including infrastructure limitations, staffing issues, and a lack of learning materials. Seeking financial support, she turned to the ‘Amai Angathe’ loan.

“I initially received a K5 million loan, which I repaid quickly. This success allowed me to apply for a K7 million loan,” she explains.

With these funds, she expanded her school by adding new classroom blocks.

“Before, I had to borrow money from friends, which I had to repay within 30 days. Now, I can get a loan and repay it in manageable installments while my projects progress,” she says.

NBM’s Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

NBM Plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, emphasizes the Bank’s dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs through products like ‘Amai Angathe.’

“We believe empowering women is key to fostering sustainable growth and development. The ‘Amai Angathe’ loan product was created to provide women with the financial support they need to realize their full potential, aligning perfectly with this year’s International Women’s Day theme: ‘Accelerating Action,’” says Hiwa.

“Our focus is on creating opportunities for women to succeed in business. We are thrilled with the impact this service has had—these women are not just building businesses; they are creating jobs and driving economic growth.”

Through the ‘Amai Angathe’ initiative, NBM continues to fuel the aspirations of women entrepreneurs, proving that with the right support, dreams can become reality.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!