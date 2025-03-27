NCHE Cracks Down on Fake “Doctors” and Unrecognized Professors in Malawi

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has issued a scathing warning against individuals falsely using honorary doctorate degrees and professorships as academic titles, calling the practice misleading and unethical.

In a strongly worded statement, NCHE expressed concern over the growing number of people adopting the title “Doctor” after receiving honorary degrees, despite lacking formal academic qualifications. The Council also condemned the use of honorary professorships, stating that no higher education institution in Malawi is authorized to grant such titles.

“Honorary degrees are purely symbolic and do not equate to academic credentials,” said NCHE Chairperson Dr. Estone Yobe Sambo. “Recipients of these awards should not call themselves ‘Doctor,’ nor should the media or public address them as such. It is deceptive and undermines the credibility of genuine academic qualifications.”

NCHE made it clear that honorary degrees do not involve academic coursework, research, or examinations, and should only be listed as achievements rather than formal qualifications. The Council also called out institutions—both local and foreign—that indiscriminately hand out honorary degrees, warning that such actions compromise the standards of higher education in Malawi.

On the issue of honorary professorships, NCHE stated that these titles are often conferred by foreign institutions, particularly in China and the UK, but have no place in Malawi’s education system. “No institution in Malawi confers honorary professorships. Anyone claiming such a title locally is engaging in academic fraud,” Sambo warned.

The Council urged all stakeholders, including civil society, academic institutions, and the media, to help curb the misuse of honorary titles. “We must safeguard the integrity of our education system. People should earn their academic titles through rigorous study and research, not through ceremonial gestures,” added Sambo.

NCHE has advised the public to consult its official website and social media pages for more information on the proper use of academic honors.

