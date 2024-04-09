An all-female four diplomatic envoys present letters of credence to Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera, on Tuesday, received letters of credence from four non – resident diplomatic envoys, who are assuming office in their respective missions. The presentation took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The four new envoys are; Ms. Evelyn Butoyi from the Republic of Burundi who will be based in Lusaka, Zambia; and Dr. Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay from the Republic of Gambia; Ms. Sara Valdes Bolano from the United Mexican States, and Ms. Natividad Isabel Pena Bonilla, from the Kingdom of Spain, will all be resident in Pretoria, South Africa.

Speaking after presenting her letters of credence to the president, Gambia High Commissioner to Malawi Dr. Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay praised President Chakwera for his his tendency of promoting women to higher public positions.

She said Gambia is ready to work with Malawi to eradicate housing problems in the country.

Ceesay added that her country is also keen to work with Malawi in the areas of mining, oil and agriculture.

“We would love to have more students coming to Malawi to study agriculture,” she said.

Ceesay explained that she has extended an invitation to President Chakwera to visit Gambia.

Taking her turn, Ms. Natividad Isabel Pena Bonilla from the Kingdom of Spain said her main mission is to improve trade between the two countries.

She added that she suggested to the president to introduce a centre of languages where Malawians can go to learn Spaniard.

“We also want to work together to empower youths between the two countries, you know youths are the future of our two nations,” she said.

Speaking to the media, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda said Malawi is not an island hence the need for more partners.

“The president recently launched Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) Strategy and for us to achieve that, we need to go into cooperation with different countries,” he said.

