Mvalo says Malawi is attractive seat for international commercial disputes

The minister of Justice Hon. Titus Mvalo is attending the Johannesburg Arbitration Week (JAW) being hosted by the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) and co-hosted by leading solicitor firms, bars and other founding members of the AFSA.

The Week has opened today with a call to excellent service delivery in business dispute resolution.

Taking to the podium, Malawi’s minister of Justice said acceeding to the New York Convention, Malawi has positioned herself as a credible and reliable venue for resolving international commercial disputes.

Mvalo said the action underpins its vision to make and maintain Malawi as an attractive seat for international commercial disputes, fostering an environment where justice and economic development converge seamlessly.

The minister shared with delegates to the meeting that Malawi has made significant legislative strides, including the enactment of the International Arbitration Act this year.

He said that the Act aligns the legal framework with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCTIRAL).

“It is pleasing that the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has endorsed the principle of competence which underscores the Judiciary’s support for arbitration,” he said.

He assured delegates to the meeting that the Malawi Government is dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for international arbitration.

The meeting, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa, will showcase arbitration in Africa and offers unique opportunity to Malawi Law Society as a leading member of the SADC legal fraternity in advancing international commercial arbitration in Southern Africa.

The Malawi delegation has joined a high level panel of Bar Association presidents to present the Malawi perspective, relate their journey and announce to the international arbitration community the birth of the Malawi International Arbitration Centre and Initiative.

A major highlight of the session dedicated to SADC law societies and the region will be the signing of the AFSA SADC Alliance Charter.

This is part of the agreed road map to establishment and operationalisation of the SADC Regional Seat for International Commercial Arbitration.

The meeting runs from today to Thursday, April 11 2024.

Pictures: The imposing Sandton Convention Centre and Hon. Justice minister Mvalo attending the meeting

