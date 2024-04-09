Atupele Muluzi says journalist arrest is threat to democracy

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi says the arrest of the Nation Publications Limited journalist yesterday is a threat to democracy.

Police yesterday arrested Macmillan Mhone over a story about businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala which was published on online news site, Malawi 24 in 2023.

Writing on his face book wall, Muluzi says Malawians should be vigilant that authoritarian rule does not resurface.

“We must stand united in safeguarding media freedoms and countering any threats to democracy.

“Our vigilance is crucial in ensuring that authoritarian rule does not resurface.

“Let’s continue to uphold the values of freedom of speech and press freedom,” he says.

Mhone has spent a night in police custody after he was driven from Blantyre to Lilongwe yesterday.

Yesterday, Misa Malawi demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Mhone who has been charged with ‘publication of news likely to cause fear and public alarm.’ The story allegedly accused Batatawala of operating a network of proxy companies to evade the law and secure government contracts. But in a statement, Misa Malawi chairperson Golden Matonga argues the article in question does not in any way cause fear or public alarm. “We believe that arresting and detaining a journalist over a story is a violation of media freedom and the public’s right to know,” says Matonga. It is reported that on Monday police in Blantyre invited Mhone for questioning but ended up arresting and detaining him. Matonga adds Mhone’s lawyer, Joseph Lihoma has hinted that his client might be moved to Lilongwe for court appearance.

