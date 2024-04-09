Kalindo has case to answer on Mangochi violence

A court in Mangochi has found today comedian turned rights activist Bon Kalindo with a case to answer on instigating violence in Mangochi which led to looting and damage of shops in the district.

Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Maxwell Chande, who is hearing the case, has since set May 7, 2024, to start hearing defense.

Kalindo’s lawyer, Smart Khalifa, has told the court that they will parade five witnesses in defense.

Kalindo, who is currently on court bail, was arrested after the demonstrations he organized on November 30, 2023, in the district following complaints that some properties were damaged.

He is answering a similar case in a court in Zomba.

