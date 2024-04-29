Bishop Mtumbuka launches Peace Trophy in Karonga to combat killings on witchcraft accusations

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Catholic diocese of Karonga has reiterated his concern with the heightening killings of people based on witchcraft accusations, and has since launched the Bishop’s Peace Trophy as one way of trying to combat the same.

Recently, Mtumbuka conveyed profound concern following the brutal killing of Jinesss Nakalagho from Mwakasoko Village, PGVH Mwangulukulu, under Senior Chief Mwakaboko.

“There is a pressing need to address such atrocities despite the long-standing presence of the Catholic Church in the region,” Mtumbuka said.

Speaking during the launch of the K4 million football trophy, Karonga Diocese’s vicar general, Monsignor Lorent, noted that the youths who mostly participate in such barbaric acts need to be kept busy.

Said Dziko: “The significance of engaging the youth in productive activities through the trophy should be underscored as a primary objective to avert these tragic killings of people based on witchcraft accusations. It is pathetic to note that despite the church working for close to 90 years, the level of brutality among some locals is still on the rise.

“The church is determined to continue sowing seeds of peace, unity and love among its faithfuls as a way of fulfilling the biblical scriptures.”

Senior Superintendent Chrissy Mwale, the Officer in Charge for Kaporo Police, commended the Diocese for this initiative, foreseeing it as a mechanism to empower the youth and deter violence.

Senior Chief Kilupula, in a separate interview expressed appreciation to the Bishop for the trophy, acknowledging “it as a crucial step towards putting an end to the prevailing violence in the district.”

Over 30 teams have registered to participate in the peace trophy in all the four zones with winning teams and villages that will be outstanding in the promotion of peace to be rewarded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!