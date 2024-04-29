MCP ready with August convention: Maintains the two-year membership criteria for one to contest

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is excited that preparations for the upcoming August elective convention in Lilongwe are now complete, underlining that to be eligible for nomination to the National Executive Committee, a person must meet certain criteria.

In statement released today and signed by the party’s spokesperson, Ezekiel Ching’oma, MCP says this convention is a significant event for the party, as it will shape the leadership and direction for the future.

“To ensure a fair and transparent process, the party has developed a code of conduct that all members, including aspiring candidates, must adhere to. This code of conduct sets the standards for ethical behavior and ensures that the convention is conducted with integrity,” he said.

The party has since advised its members to obtain a copy of the code of conduct and the necessary nomination forms from the Regional Chairmen’s offices or the Administrative Officer at the party’s headquarters, conveniently located in the city center of Lilongwe.

Interestingly, the party has maintained its controversial resolution that for a person to be eligible for nomination to the National Executive Committee, they must have been a member of the Malawi Congress Party for a minimum of two years, demonstrating their commitment and dedication to the party’s values and goals.

“Additionally, they must have held a previous position within the party, indicating their experience and knowledge of the party’s workings. The Malawi Congress Party values transparency and accountability, and therefore encourages its members to seek any further clarifications they may need. Any queries or concerns can be addressed by contacting the undersigned, who will be happy to assist and provide any necessary information,” says Ching’oma.

