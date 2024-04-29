In a scathing expose, Malawi’s legal scholar, Lord Denning, has thrust the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) into the searing spotlight for its abysmal mishandling of the nation’s electricity crisis.

Under the DPP’s lacklustre tenure, Lord Denning correctly observed that Malawi endured a harrowing electricity debacle, characterized by incessant blackouts plaguing the nation. However, in a monumental contrast, as everyone else in Malawi can testify, Chakwera’s reign ushered in a transformative era where power outages became mere localized glitches, a stark departure from the national catastrophe witnessed during Peter Mutharika’s rule. Put differently, one can say without any fear of contradiction that the Chakwera government solved electricity problems in the country.

Lord Denning’s scathing indictment laid bare the DPP’s pathetic incompetence, revealing their squandering of a staggering MK120 billion in a futile attempt to combat blackouts over four years. Under the guise of Dalitso Kabambe’s purported economic wisdom, the DPP struck a dubious deal with a South African company, Aggreko, leasing 60 generators at an exorbitant cost of MK1 billion monthly. Shockingly, the agreement also saddled ESCOM with the burden of supplying fuel for the generators, resulting in a staggering expenditure of MK2 billion monthly. Despite this colossal expenditure, blackouts persisted unabated, exposing the DPP’s sheer ineptitude and penchant for squandering public funds.

The revelation further unraveled the intricate web of corruption, exposing the clandestine dealings brokered by a DPP-created intermediary, Power Market Limited.

Chakwera’s swift and decisive actions, as outlined by Lord Denning, epitomize visionary leadership. Upon assuming office amidst a backdrop of rampant blackouts compounded by the devastation wrought by Cyclone Anna, Chakwera wasted no time in dismantling the nefarious ESCOM-Aggreko agreement, liberating substantial financial resources. The dissolution of Power Market LTD further severed the tentacles of corruption ensnaring the nation.`

Utilizing freed resources and aid from development partners, Chakwera embarked on a multifaceted strategy to revitalize Malawi’s energy sector. Notably, the rehabilitation of the Kapichira hydro power plant, coupled with the launch of solar projects in Salima and Dedza, bolstered the nation’s energy capacity, alleviating the scourge of blackouts.

Undeterred by past failures, Chakwera forged ahead, securing a groundbreaking deal with Mozambique for a 150-megawatt power interconnection project poised to eradicate blackouts once and for all. This visionary approach, targeting industrialization through enhanced power supply, underscores Chakwera’s commitment to propelling Malawi towards economic prosperity.

In stark juxtaposition, the DPP’s myopic governance stands as a cautionary tale of incompetence and malfeasance. As Malawi gears up for the 2025 elections, Chakwera emerges as the undisputed frontrunner, his transformative leadership resonating with the populace unlike his lackluster predecessors. In contrast to past administrations marred by aimlessness and subterfuge, Chakwera’s resolute vision and purposeful direction have set him apart, paving the way for a brighter future for Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!