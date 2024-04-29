With 2025 in mind, Fredokiss dares more youth to assume political roles at all levels of influence

Driven by the agenda to have more youths actively involved in frontline politics, musician-turned politician Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua says as we near the 2025 elections, he wants youths to remain vigilant in raising pushing for their voices to be heard and has warned against the tendency of some youths who relinquish their voting rights due to frustrations or unfulfilled promises.

In an exclusive interview with Nyasatimes on the sidelines of his successful Town Hall Meeting in Blantyre over the weekend, Fredokiss underlined that it is crucial that we engage actively, not just through voting, but also by assuming roles and responsibilities at all levels within our communities.

The Town Hall meeting was organized to provide a platform for open dialogue, engagement, and empowerment, while also facilitating an interface with leaders, including women.

“It’s essential to create spaces where young people, including women, can voice their concerns, share ideas, and collaborate on solutions to address issues affecting their lives and communities.

“Additionally, the Town Hall meeting aims to encourage civic participation, foster leadership development, and strengthen community connections among the youth by facilitating direct interaction with leaders, including women representatives,” he said.

He also noted that most youth have limited exposure and access to information.

“There is a general agreement that access to resources is limited only to a few who are politically connected. This requires a comprehensive approach that includes: Education, empowerment and engagement of critical thinking,” he said.

Fredokiss has already declared his intention to contest as an MP in one of the Constituencies in Malawi.

