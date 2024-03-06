CARE to launch new business strategy meant to reshape lives of over 3.5 million people

CARE International in Malawi is this Thursday unveiling a transformative Business Plan poised to reshape the lives of over 3.5 million people and bolster the development and execution of progressive policies in the country by the year 2027.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Michael Usi will officially launch the plan at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe joined by an assembly of distinguished guests including representatives from the donor community, government officials, CARE partners and the media.

The Business Strategy—with five thematic areas; Livelihoods and Climate Justice, Gender Justice, Education, Health, and Humanitarian Assistance—will invest in scaling sustainable gender transformative programming, propel advocacy, and strengthen community-based and civil society organizations at district and national levels.

This strategy is set to empower women, girls, and marginalized groups to become self-sufficient, resilient, and to have equal voice in decision-making at all levels. CARE’s guiding belief is that by empowering women, girls, and their communities with increased access to and control over productive resources, strengthening socio-economic structures, and fostering environments free from violence, we create societies that are self-reliant, resilient, and citizens that equitably participate in decision-making processes. “Centering our efforts on women and girls is important, as their realization of rights and resource access is key to elevating families and communities from poverty”, says Pamela Kuwali, CARE International in Malawi Country Director.

Despite Malawi having numerous policies and laws that promote gender equality and women empowerment, the country has one of the highest gender disparities across health, empowerment, and economic status hence CARE’s aspiration to galvanize efforts to solve this through partnerships.

“By forging new partnerships that will help scale our proven and impactful models, we will strengthen and expand our traditional footholds to serve more communities across Malawi”, Kuwali says.

The Keynote Speaker Dr. Deepmala Mahla CARE’s Chief Humanitarian Officer and Global Humanitarian Director will share insights, underscoring the synergy between CARE’s initiatives and the government’s commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience. Her address will highlight the critical role of local leadership and gender equality in achieving resilience.

To achieve the organization’s vision that seeks a world of hope, tolerance, and social justice, where poverty has been overcome and all people live with dignity and security, CARE will influence the adoption and implementation of progressive policies at national level and implement its impactful community-based projects in 17 districts across the country.

