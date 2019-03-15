Chakaka-Nyirenda elected at University of Sussex as delegate in National Union of Students

March 15, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) legal counsel Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda who is pursing further studies at University of Sussex in England has been has been elected in the institution’s student union as an  National Union of Students (NUS) Black Student’s Delegate.

Chakaka Nyirenda: Has relevant experience relating to student unionism 

As NUS Black Student’s Delegate, Nyirenda, 36 said he will be representing the Union on meetings and conferences involving black students in UK universities.

His  first meeting will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

“NUS Black Students’ Conference is the sovereign policy-making body of the Black Students’ Campaign which is a politically autonomous part of NUS UK,” Nyirenda explained to Nyasa Times.

The weekend conference brings together delegates from students’ unions affiliated to NUS UK to discuss, debate and vote on motions and elect the political leadership for the year ahead.

“All I can say is that I will forever be indebted to the Malawian colleagues at the University of Sussex who encouraged me to compete for the position. Their encouragement helped me to attain this milestone,” he added.

The NUS Black Students’ Campaign represents students of African, Asian, Arab and Caribbean descent at a local and national level on all issues affecting them.

The campaign focuses on equality in education, black representation, anti-racism and anti-facism and international peace and justice. 

Chakaka Nyirenda served in the Student Union of Chancellor College’s University of Malawi as Director of Publication, Information and Publicity from the year 2003 to the year 2004 when he  was pursuing his undergraduate studies.

He also served as Secretary General of Silver Strikers Football Club, a central bank ponsored club that participates in the elite Super League in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
wathu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
wathu
Guest
wathu

all the best chakaka

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web