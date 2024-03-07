Chakwera meets KK flood victims, condoles bereaved families and appeals for more support

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Thursday consoled victims of the devastating floods in Nkhota Kota, assuring that his government will do everything within its means to support them.

Chakwera also sent a message of condolence to families that lost their beloved ones to the raging waters.

After suffering a prolonged dry spell, which lasted for almost one month, the finally started receiving rains last week. But alas! The much-sought after rains were accompanied by storms and flooding in other districts such as Nkhota Kota and Karonga.

At least seven people were swept and killed by the floods while hundreds of houses have been reduced to a rubble in Nkhotakota.

Speaking after touring the camps where the survivors are being sheltered, President Chakwera mourned the untimely deaths, stating that the country is losing a human resource it badly needs to develop.

“Our country’s economy is already crippled because of the huge borrowing the previous administrations made. Its very sad therefore natural disasters should be taking even the little resources we. The disasters have swept away our food and other valuable properties, leaving enterprising families and businesspeople poorer,” he said.

President Chakwera, while assuring the survivors of his government’s steadfastness in providing support to those affected, appealed to both local and international organizations to mobilize resources towards building resilience among the affected families.

