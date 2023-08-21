Chimbelenga, Mbilizi crowned champions of 2023 One NICO golf tournament at Nchalo Golf Club 

Blantyre-based golfers, Vincent Chimbelenga and Roza Mbilizi have been crowned as overall champions of this year’s One NICO golf tournament after their outstanding performances in men’s and ladies’ categories held on Saturday at Nchalo Golf Club in Chikwawa District.

Chimbelenga, whose 1st runner-up was Lester Tandwe and Jonathan Kharika as 2nd runner-up, scored 38 points while Mbilizi recorded 37 points in the ladies category whose runner-up was Faith Samati.

Mbilizi also won the Nearest to Pin award while Longest Drive went to Harriet Marian. The men’s Nearest to Pin went to Willet Karonga and Nearest to Pin in 2 was Harold Lungu while the Longest Drive was achieved by Rui Arauji.

Willet Karonga won the Seniors category; Nchalo Closed to Boniface Tivalenji with Master Mbale crowned NICO Group champion

The champion Chimbelenga attributed his success to patience which he described as the only major secret in the sport of golf — though he did not see himself winning the competition, which he described as very tough and unpredictable as it involved some experienced golfers, who are also seasoned champions in the sport.

“Honestly, it feels good to be crowned the winner and very happy for this because in the first place, when we were starting, I had no expectation that I will manage the 18 holes and come up as a champion especially when looked at the golfers I was competing with,” said the Blantyre Sports Club member, while thanking NICO General for organizing the tournament.

On her part, Mbilizi — a Blantyre-based business woman — said she believes that her winning was due to her concentration on each and every hole; adding that winning the competition was an honour to her considering that she was participating after an invitation from the One NICO.

“Nchalo Golf Club’s course is tough and requires total concentration for one to be successful like I did,” she said, while lamenting the lack of ladies’ interest in playing the sport.

She, therefore, encouraged young ladies to come and join golf so that Malawi should have as many women in the coming years.

On his part, NICO Group Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda — himself an ardent golfer — expressed his delight for a successful golf event, which he said has managed to meet the objective of creating a platform for interaction and networking among the company’s partners in the business point of view.

He also said golf brings together people such as suppliers and customers in the same environment to share ideas and help the executives to relax for them to become sharper in terms of thinking about business decisions.

“This event has gone into our books as a remarkable one and we are very proud of our golfers and every partner who patronized this great tournament.

“I must disclose that this unity is the true manifestation of our achievements and all the results we are posting because our customers they always trust us and as such we promise to give them good services,” said Kumwenda.

Nchalo Golf Club captain, John Mphande applauded NICO for hosting the tournament which he said has helped the golfers to develop their playing skills.

Over 70 golfers participated in the competition and NICO General invested K500,000 to Nchalo Club for course maintenance.