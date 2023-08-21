President Chakwera to grace Sports Council’s fundraising dinner on Saturday to raise for 2023 Malawi Youth Games

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to grace Malawi National Council of Sports’ fundraising dinner as guest of honour on Saturday, August 26 to raise towards the success hosting of the 2023 Malawi Youth Games.

This follows a partnership that Sports Council has with Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) in fundraising drive — a complete departure from the norm in engaging top notch marketers for the success of the Games.

In a statement, Edgar Ntulumbwa, Sports Council’s public relations & communications officer, said as part of the activities, the two organizations have organized the fund-raising dinner at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Saturday from 18:00hrs.

Thus the State President agreeing to attend the fundraiser for the Malawi Youth Games, which Ntulumbwa said “is a vehicle for identifying and nurturing talent across the country as all schools — both private and public from primary and secondary — take part”.

He also said the dinner will be preceded by a golf tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club, which will be graced by the Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Saturday morning.

The statement quotes IIM vice-president George Damson, who is the chairperson of the fundraising committee, as saying by partnering with Sports Council, “IMM is helping the nation fulfil part of the MW2063 agenda where sport is considered as an important element of human health and development under the Human Capital Development enabler”.

“As IMM, we are very committed to making sure that we play our role towards realization of MW2063 as part of our strategic plan,” he said.

“Earlier this year, we partnered with the Ministry of Tourism in hosting a public lecture on the value of tourism to Malawi as a precursor the Takulandirani Tourism Expo.

“A few weeks ago, we hosted the Buy Malawi Town Hall, which was attended by the Minister of Industry & Trade and other key stakeholders,” Damson said.

The Malawi Youth Games are in its third edition — the first edition held in November 2021 of which 7,150 schools across the county registered. Over 163,000 learners were involved in those Games in which 800 learners competed for national honors at the finals.

The inaugural edition, which was held under the theme; ‘The future begins now’ cost Sports Council over K150 million while the second— held under the tag line; ‘Creating a Winning’ cost K240 million.

The second edition took place in October, 2022 at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, which registered 11,200 schools, while 993,600 learners were involved in the games and 1,200 learners competed for national honors.

The third edition started in April this year and in Education Division qualifiers to determine who will qualify for the national finals were held over the weekend.

In December last year, Malawi National Council of Sports successfully hosted the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games held in Lilongwe.

