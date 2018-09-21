Civil Sporting set to conquer Silver in Capital City derby

Civil Sporting FC assistant coach Oscar Kaunda said his team is very much prepared to face and beat Silver Strikers in a Capital City derby to be staged at Silver Stadium on Saturday in the TNM Super League.

Kaunda said their target is to regain their usual form after performing badly in their recent games.

“We are very prepared to bounce back and regain our usual form and thw genesia is this weekend as we face our city rivals Silver Strikers. We have instilled hope and confidence in our players and we have no doubt about beating Silver” said Kaunda.

The team will miss the services of their goal poacher Raphael Phiri who sustained an injury and is out for six weeks but according to Kaunda, this will not affect their game plan.

“His absence will not affect us in any way but we will just miss him as not being part of the team. We have other youthful and good players who will also have a chance to show what they can deliver. We have told the boys to work hard and make their names….in derbies is where you easily make a name and leave a mark,” said Kaunda.

The Civil Servants will also miss the services of their defence pillar Kelvin Thotho.

On his part, Silver assistant Coach Peter Mgangira equally said his side is ready for the showdown.

However, Mgangira described the match as tough.

“Derbies are always crucial but we are prepared to face them,” said Mgangira.

During the two sides first round meeting, Silver came from behind late in the game to force a 1-1 draw and salvage a point.

In other Super League games this weekend, on Saturday Moyale play host to Karonga United at Mzuzu Stadium while TN Stars welcome Mzuni FC at Kasungu stadium.

On Sunday there will only be one fixture involving wounded soldiers of Kamuzu Barracks who recently suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who will play against the Green Intellectuals-Mzuni FC.

