Court fines Ambuye Ntengeni illicit alcohol sellers K50,000 each

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre has fined five people from Manase, Blantyre fines ranging from K40,000 to K50,000 each for selling illicit liquor called Ambuye Nditengeni or in default serve a three month jail term.

The liquor is said to have killed eight people in Manase, which is in the outskirts of Blantyre CBD.

Senior Resident Magistrate Gift Nsume fined Geoffrey Kapalamula, 42, George Chitala, 53 Issac Misomala, 38, K50 000 each or in default serve a three month jail term.

Nsume has also fined Luciano Mayela, 20 and Kelvin Chingakule, 25, K40, 000 each or in default serve a two month jail term.

Nsume said the other two offenders have paid lesser fine because they are young.

He said he has handed down a lenient judgement because the state failed to prove in the court that it is Ambuye Ntengeni illicit liquor which killed the eight people.

The magistrate directed that the confiscated alcohol be destroyed within seven days.

