World Vision hands over K8.1b worth infrastructures to Government

In a bid to enhance development in the communities, World Vision has handed over 512 different infrastructures projects worth K8.1billion to government.

The projects which were constructed from 2021 to 2023 focuses on programs of education, health, livelihoods and resilience, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) among others.

Receiving the infrastructures on behalf of government on Thursday in Lilongwe, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia commended World Vision for the development projects in various areas including providing water and sanitation as well as early childhood learning among others.

“Government appreciates all what World Vision is doing to communities including agriculture, climate change, education. We are honoured for everything they have done to Malawi,” she said.

Mia assured the organization that government will take care of the infrastructures.

World Vision Board Chairperson, Dr Lucy Kachapila said organization said the infrastructure is important to the community as it contributes to higher productivity and growth.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all partners especially the government that allows us to easily implement these projects,” she said.

According to her, the projects will reach out to almost 294,000 people in 16 districts across the country.

Senior Chief Kaduya of Phalombe, a beneficiary of the projects applauded World Vision for the projects that have changed many lives in communities.

Ministers and Deputy ministers from various ministries witnessed the hand over of the infrastructures

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!