DPP MP Vuwa Kaunda sings praises for Chakwera once again

After praising Malawi leader President Dr Lazarus Chakwera several times before, Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency, Simon Vuwa Kaunda on Sunday repeated his call to all Malawians who castigate the President to stop forthwith saying Chakwera has managed to deliver tangible projects across the country.

He said there is need for all Malawians including all members of opposition to respect the President who happens to be the Head of state.

Speaking in Nkhata-Bay during the Matyrs commemoration day, Kaunda said it is sad to see some people from the opposition uttering derogatory statements against the President.

He said memories are still fresh when he alongside senior Democratic Progressive party (DPP) tried to play with the Government by not recognizing Former president Dr Joyce Banda as a legitimate person to takeover from late Bingu wa Mutharika.

He said they did that through Midnight six press conference.

On Developments Kaunda commended the president for Nkhata-Bay Stadium which has been allocated K90Million.

He said since the money is already in the budget , there is need for those constellation companies with capacity to come and complete the project.

Kaunda also asked the President to increase the number of allocated police officers houses from 12 to 30.

Kaunda also appealed to the president to help him his secondary school project which he said is no where to be found.

“Bwana ndithandizeni secondary school yanga ipezeke,” He said.

