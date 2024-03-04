Hilton Banda changes transport history of Zomba CCAP: Church gets first car since 1896

Renowned youthful entrepreneur Hilton Banda, chairperson of Akastwiri Holdings Limited, has changed the transport history of Zomba Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) by donating a vehicle something which has never happened at the church since its establishment in 1896.

At a brief handover ceremony held at the church premises, Banda—flanked by his wife and two kids—said as a family they felt duty bound to donate the vehicle to the church as the institution has served them since their days at Chancellor College, currently known as University of Malawi.

“We have been in Zomba since 2006 and we have never seen a vehicle for the church despite that it has a rich history being a church that has assisted many people spiritually especially those that have passed through the corridors of Chanco,” Banda said.

The Moderator for Blantyre Synod Rev. Dr. Humphreys Zgambo recieved the vehicle on behalf of the church. Zgambo applauded the family for the gesture saying that they have done a great job to the house of God.

“We need people like them because our churches lack a lot of things and a vehicle is an important assert to the church,” Zgambo said.

According to information gathered from Blantyre Synod office, the church that has been there for over 100 years but has never had its own vehicle.

“God’s church is not a stage for us to perform on but a garden for us to grow in so we believe many people will go spiritually in many areas because the elders will be able to move from one place to another to spread the gospel,” said Banda.

The family noted with concern that many people forget to help the churches but they believe it should be a priority for many to be helping their churches because whatever we have comes from God.

“Let us embrace the culture of helping our churches so that we can make them a better place to be in whatever way,” Banda indicated.

Interestingly, the family has committed themselves to be maintaining the vehicle in the next six years.

“We will also be paying the driver for the vehicle during this six years and the driver will be employed from the same church,” he highlighted.

Further to that, a tracking or location system has been installed in the vehicle so that the church elders will be able to be monitoring the movements of the vehicle from one place to another.

During the ceremony, Zomba CCAP inducted Rev. Asadi Phiri as their new moderator for the church.

Akatswiri Mineral Resources is a leading contracting and consulting consists of a group of experienced geophysicists, geologists, engineers and geotechnicians servicing the mineral exploration, geotechnical and environmental industries undertaking different projects across Malawi.

