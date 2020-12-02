DPP women challenge minister Chiponda on party cloth

Health minister Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda had a taste of political tolerance in Thyolo this morning when opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) women went to her public function in party cloth.

Chiponda is the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) organising secretary.

She was at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) for a public function.

Not to be out done, the minister dressed herself in an MCP wrapper as she was met on arrival by women dressed in DPP wrappers and T-shirts.

The MCP minister proceeded to dance along with the DPP women in what turned out to be a display of classic unity in diversity.

The minister was at MUST to appreciate innovations made in Covid-19 prevention.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares