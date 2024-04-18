Ekhaya FC set pace for commercialisation

Ekhaya FC have set the tone for commercialisation when they unveiled their uniforms and replica jerseys for sale on Wednesday at the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The team, which has been promoted from the Southern Region Football League Division One to Premier Division, is owned by one of the entities of business mogul and philanthropist. Thomson Mpinganjira.

This is also the first lower football league club to go commercial.

During the event, Football Association of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya has commended the team and appealed to other lower league clubs to go commercials.

“Progress always begins with self-belief. Ekhaya FC has just earned promotion into the second tier league but they have already shown their potential of becoming a big club through their innovations and ambitious plans. We need more clubs to follow suit,” said Haiya.

The FAM president bought one of the replicas at K500 000.

Ekhaya FC director William Mpinganjira, who also represented sponsors Ekhaya Luxury Resort, said this is in line with the strategic plans of playing in the top-flight league next season.

He said: “We are a team that dreams big and, as we fight for a slot in the top-flight league, we would like to grow in all spheres of football life including creating our fan base.

“Just like the English Premier League club Manchester City has grown its fan base in Malawi through good performance over the years, we are confident of doing the same.”

Mpinganjira said the replicas can be bought at Ekhaya Farm Foods shops across the country.

Currently, Ekhaya FC was established as a social team for farm workers at Ekhaya Farms in the Shire Valley in 2021 and has secured South African paint brand Stevenson’s as their sleeve sponsors.

Ekhaya FC, coached by former Flames players Jimmy Zakazaka and Moses Chavula, won the SRFA Division One title following a 3-2 comeback victory over Superfet FC in the final at the Balaka Stadium.

