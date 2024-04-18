Sports fraternity mourns former Malawi Sports Minister Dossi

The sports fraternity is mourning former Minister of Youth and Sports Moses Dossi who died in the early hours of Thursday at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre.

Dossi, who was a popular freelance journalist with his Man on the Touchline catchphrase, was a sports correspondent for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and BBC.

Leading the eulogy, Football Association of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya described him as the epitome of football development in Malawi.

Reads a stamen from Haiya posted on FAM Facebook page: “I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the passing of Mr Moses Dossi Senior.

“To the football fraternity Mr Dossi Senior who was popularly known as ‘Man on the Touchline’ was a pillar and an asset to Malawi football because of his immense contribution to the game through his reportage, commentary and analysis.

“Through his pen and microphone Mr Dossi Senior set the pace to develop Malawi football by giving it a positive coverage that helped lift the quality of the game in Malawi.

“Over the past decades Mr Dossi Senior was a leader and advisor to many of us who benefited from his deep understanding of the game of football.

“We shall always remember Mr Dossi Senior as a humble, patriotic, wise and passionate football enthusiast and media professional who dedicated his life to raising the standards of football in Malawi and sports in general.”

Seasoned journalist Gracian Tukula, who was Sports editor for Nation Publications Limited, said Dossi was a legend.

“I have always admired his positivity. Always dreaming big and being almost sure of success. A man who never allowed defeat to make him have a low estimation of himself. Impossible did not exist for him. That is the lingering lesson that will stay with me as he sleeps.

For me, Moses Dossi was a legend and he will always be fondly remembered,” he said.

Commenting on Tukula’s post, poet and academic Benedicto Okamaatani Malunga also said: “The best way to mourn the departure of a legend with passion for what he did. The journalist in you Tukula has done a fantastic job out of eulogising a man we shall always remember due to his infectious self-belief. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former FAM general secretary and sports analyst Charles Nyirenda said he was a humble man who will be remembered for, among others, lobbying for Malawi to co-host with Zambia the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004.

Dossi, who is survived by six children, two of whom are lawyers and one a Member of Parliament, worked as marketer for PTC and Malawi Distillers.

He then joined politics when he was elected Chikwawa West Member of Parliament in 1998 in by-election and retained the seat in the 1999 General Elections.

Dossi also authored a book on Malawi football and owned a sports magazine Freekick.

Details of the funeral programme are yet to be released.

