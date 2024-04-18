Wages of sin: Escom vandal dies due to burns after electrocution

April 18, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

32-year old man has died after getting electrocuted while vandalising ESCOM cables at Maselema in Blantyre.

Dead

Limbe Police Station spokesperson, Aubrey Singanya Dickson Khoviwa has succumbed to the burn wounds at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Singanya said on Wednesday last week, police took the 32-year-old Khoviwa to the hospital after they found him writhing in pain after the ordeal.

“Police are still hunting for the accomplice of the deceased, a Bangwe Number 1 resident who is only known as Mafo,” says Singanya.

Meanwhile, ESCOM Chief Public Relations Officer, Kitty Chingota, has called on the public to report cases of vandalism to the police or ESCOM office.

Khoviwa hailed from Nasawa Village, Traditional Authority Kumtumanji in Zomba District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Salty water contributes to broken boreholes in Nsanje

The Pacific Limited a firm currently repairing for free broken boreholes in Nsanje district has cited high water salinity levels...

Close