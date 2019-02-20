FAM to use Charity Shield as advocacy tool against albino killings

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the 2019 FAM Charity Shield will focus on mobilizing football fans and the general public to take decisive action against brutal killings, abductions, discrimination and persecution of people with albinism in the country.

This follows a resolution of the FAM Competitions Committee’s meeting held on 2nd February 2019 at Mpira Village, Chiwembe in Blantyre.

“The Charity Shield is a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for FAM which aims at mobilizing football fans, stakeholders and the public towards a charitable

cause of national significance.

“In line with the above, the 2019 FAM Charity Shield edition will play an ADVOCACY ROLE against all manner of barbaric acts targeting people with albinism which have now reached crisis levels” reads a statement released by the FAM on Wednesday.

The statement further reveals that the theme for this year’s Charity Shield is ‘ONE LOVE – STOP THE KILLINGS’.

“The theme focuses on encouraging all Malawians to extend and spread

genuine LOVE towards people with albinism with the overall objective to STOP The Killings. FAM is of the view that the issue at hand has reached crisis levels and therefore calls for concerted efforts from all stakeholders if we are to completely stamp out this evil vice amidst us and reclaim our enviable national status as truly the warm heart of Africa” reads the statement.

As per tradition, the teams that participate in the FAM Charity Shield are those that emerge as champions in the four elite football competitions under the jurisdiction of FAM during

the immediate past football season.

This means that teams that will participate in this year’s FAM Charity Shield are Blue Eagles FC (Airtel Top 8 Champions), Masters Security (Carlsberg Cup Champions), Be Forward Wanderers (FISD Challenge Cup Champions) and Nyasa Big Bullets, the TNM Super League Champions.

The Charity Shield matches will be played on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st March at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, FAM says it is closely working with the Association of People with Albinism (APAM) on this cause.

It is further inviting the Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, the corporate world, the NGO community, community and religious leaders and individual Malawians to join hands on this good course by among other things play a role in strategic sponsorship and partnerships towards this year’s Charity Shield.

