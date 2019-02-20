Malawi commends Norway for educational support

Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Justin Saidi has commended Norway for its support towards the education sector in the country.

He was speaking at Nthulu Primary School in Dedza on Tuesday when The Royal Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Steinar Egil Hagen visited the school to appreciate success stories under Joint Programme on Girls Education (JPGE).

Saidi said JPGE, which Norway supports, has increased enrolment in its impact schools and reduced dropout rate.

“We were in Dedza to appreciate success stories under JPGE which is supported by the Norwegian government. The programme has helped to reduce dropout rates. Before the programme, so many leaners were dropping out of school due to so many factors.

“We have seen learners who dropped out of school going back to school with the support of mother groups. There is also school meals program which has increased enrolment and school attendance since learners eat at school,” he pointed out.

Saidi noted that it is pleasing to note that some schools are attached to Police Officers to assist learners whenever they have experienced any case of violence.

“The good thing about this programme is that it involves many sectors such as Agriculture, Health, and Police, among others who ensure that learners get best education, reduce poverty rate and increase enrolment,” he said.

Hagen said that he was impressed with the programme’s success stories.

He said the government of Norway would continue supporting the programme with an additional K2 billion.

JPGE started in 2014 and it is implemented in 169 schools in Dedza, Salima and Mangochi.

