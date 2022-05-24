FDH Bank Cup returns with Pachema theme

FDH Bank Cup, sponsored by FDH Bank plc, was unveiled for the competition’s 2022 season with a theme ‘Pachema’ to underline the level of competition among the participating teams.

FDH Bank plc Head of Marketing and Communications Ronald Chimchere disclosed this when the Bank and the Football Association of Malawi unveiled the 2022 FDH Bank season at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

Chimchere said they are happy with how the inaugural competition was managed last year as evidenced by talent that emerged during the tournament.

He said the bank would maintain the K90 million sponsorship package for the 2022 season with the winners to receive K25 million.

“As FDH, we would like to thank FAM and football fans for allowing the bank to come into the game by sponsoring the Cup. The 2021 season brought so many surprises as we saw regional teams like Rumphi United defying odds and making it to the semi-finals and we even discovered new talent in the competition.

“As we go into the second season, we expect more excitement during the entire competition,” said Chimchere.

In his remarks, FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda assured FDH that FAM will improve from last year’s competition in as far as management is concerned.

“We appreciate FDH Bank for taking the 2021 competition high. It is through this competition that some talent was identified. We would like to assure you that what we will continue to improve from what you saw last season.

“The success of the first edition comes because all of us took our roles with diligence and this is what we are going to continue doing this year,” said Gunda.

During the unveiling, preliminary round draw was conducted for the three regions was.

This year’s competition will be participated by a total of 72 teams (56 regional teams and 16 Super League teams).

Sixteen teams from the regional leagues (six from the South and five each from the Centre and North) will join the 16 Super League teams for the national phase.

Silver Strikers beat Ekwendeni Hammers 2-0 to inaugural edition last year.

