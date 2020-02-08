Fears of fresh unrest as Malawi’s activists plan ‘mother of all demos’
Malawians are bracing for fresh unrest after the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) unveiled plans for a series of nationwide protests from next week.
The normally stable and peaceful country was hit by protests throughout last year over the disputed presidential election result, and on Friday the HRDC activists threatened the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) with “the mother of all demonstrations” if they don’t step down in the next week.
The coalition said they have resolved to hold mass demonstration in all 28 districts of the country to allow people exercise their constitutional right to demand MEC chairperson Jane Ansah’s resignation together with all her commissioner.
HRDC has been leading nationwide demonstrations to force Ansah to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed May 21 presidential election, which was marred by use of correction fluid Tippex to alter figures on result sheets.
The coalition has given Ansah and her team of commissioners an ultimatum — resign by Friday of next week or face a fresh round of demonstrations following a court ruling which has established wrong doing in the management of the May 21 presidential elections.
“We will continue to fight. We will be back on the streets if they don’t resign,” said HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo.
Gift Trapence, vice chairman of the coalition added that the commissioner are going to see “the biggest or the mother of all demonstrations in Malawi.”
He warned that protesters would “shut down” the electoral commission offices, adding “this time we are actually prepared to even do vigils in their (commissioners) homes.”
After marathon six-month hearings broadcast on public radio, the Constitution Court on Monday declared that President Peter Mutharika was “not duly elected”.
It cited what it called massive and widespread irregularities, especially the use of correction fluid on ballot sheets.
The court also castigated the electoral commission, ordering an investigation into the “competence and conduct” of its seven members and staff.
Mutharika has slammed the Constitutional Court decision, vowed to appeal and even to run in the fresh election ordered by the judges.
Ansah, a judge at the Supreme Court of Aappeal, and the electoral commission have also filed for an appeal and wants the court to suspend the implementation of the Constitution Court landmark ruling.
She said the court acted in “excess of its powers”.
Political scientist Blessings Chinsinga backs a call to fire commissioners and the management of MEC adding that the court order gives Malawi an opportunity to take its democratic governance back on track.
Chinsinga said Ansah and her commissioners “do not have any iota of credibility” and there should never be anywhere near Malawi electoral processes.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
‘What’s so civil about war?’……Guns ‘n Roses.
Let’s see how many thieves will attend the demos compared to the police or army officers…. Thieves outnumber police or army by 10 to 1…and thieves have the element of surprise as well as camouflaged by hrdc
KABUAL IWE .. KOMASO NGONI SANGA kumachenjera try to annalys things and use your logical not parties or tribes. you cant see dziko likuwonongeka ndi DPP? central medicala needs bail out meaning kulibe mankhwala malo osungila makhwala ku lilongwe they need money and yet government owes then. mpinganjila attept to corrupt judges with 20 million dollars, zitsilu anthu osanganiza. peter and MEC rigged elections. Corruption paliponse. MEC mbola muli kuba chinyengo too much police is not doing work propery ANTHU AKUMWERA MUDATANI ? UMPHAWI CHANI? OFCOURSE NOT ALL FROM KUMMWERA ARE fueling the suffering of malawians., mainly DPP ALHOMWE AAS… Read more »
All your comments are stupid, Ana a pumbwa inu
This is basically the opposition holding political rally along a certain route instead of at fixed ground. Unfortunately our useless constition allows this nonsense
HRDC have now realised that the ConCourt judgement has so many loopholes. That is why they are trying to campaign for Chakwera through demonstrations. These are fools who do not love our country.