Four violent protesters get jail terms

Four violent protesters have been sent to jail for two years and three years respectively in Kasungu and Dowa.

In Kasungu, magistrate Damiano Banda has sent Adam Chilumpha to two years’ imprisonment with hard labour following violent protests by bicycle taxi operators at the boma last week.

The magistrate heard that Chilumpha engaged in violent acts, pelting stones at police officers and destroying Kasungu town council property.

In Dowa, police prosecutor Sam Chimkombero told magistrate Amran Phiri that three anti-Jane Ansah protestors were engaged in violent acts at Chezi trading centre.

The three; Jonathan Malata, Oswald Julius and Goliath Moyo blocked the Lilongwe-Salima road at Chezi with burning tyres and demanded money from road users.

The police prosecutor said this endangered the lives of motorists and other road users.

Magistrate Phiri then sentenced the three to three years IHL each, saying this would deter other would-be offenders.

He said the three convicts tainted peaceful demonstrations with good intentions.

