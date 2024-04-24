FUM shakes Admarc to start buying farm produce to protect smallholder farmers

April 24, 2024
The Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has implored the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) to start buying farm produce to protect smallholder farmers from unscrupulous traders.
FUM President Manes Nkhata told Zodiak Online on Wednesday that the absence of buyers like ADMARC and the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) is exposing farmers to risks owing to limited options.
On April 4, 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture released this year’s minimum farm-gate prices for strategic crops, with maize set at K650 per kilogramme, higher than last year’s K500 per kg.
However, Zodiak’s snap survey has established that vendors in some of the southern region districts, such as Phalombe, are buying the staple grain for between K500 and K550 per kilogramme.
Meanwhile, ADMARC spokesperson Agnes Ndovi says they will start buying the produce anytime soon without indicating a timeframe for the same.

