Govt dismiss Chilima charges: Challenge Malawi VP to bring evidence of Macra, MRA abuse of public resources

Government has said UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima should substantiate his allegations that Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) are abusing of public resources to fund the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) election campaign with evidence.

Chilima, who is also the country’s Vice-President but quit DPP last June to launch his presidential bid, told a political campaign rally in Blantyre on Sunday which was televised that bosses at MRA and Macra are funding the campaign of the ruling party using what they are calling ‘special operations’ fund.

He warned that those bosses “will be held personally liable” when there is change of government.

The State vice-president also claimed to be aware of other parastatals involved in the same practice and pledged to reveal their names during his forthcoming rally in Kasungu.

But Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa, who is the official government spokesperson, said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the claims by Chilima are “false.”

“Government would like to remind Dr Saulos Chilima that his habit of telling lies with the aim of gathering voters is shameful and beneath the office of Vice President,” reads a statement from Mussa.

Mussa said the books of the MRA and Macra are audited and challenged Chilima to produce “just a single audit report that indicated or suggested the institutions are funding political activities of the DPP.”

The government spokesman warned Chilima to “stop this pettiness of making wild allegations against innocent public officers and organs of State.”

The Minister said government will be “forced to get into his [Chilima] cupboard and flash his skeletons out.”

Mussa said Chilima is “desperate and trying hard, including through telling lies, to sell his so called transformative agenda which rides on the promise that in the event of him forming government public resources will not be mismanaged.”

However, Mussa accused Chilima that he is currently mismanaging public resources by receiving a salary of the Vice President and using other public resources like vehicles and security while he absconds from duty.

He accused Chilima of holding “personal grudges” against some individuals at MRA and MACRA “which date back to the time he was in the private sector and which also registered during the time he chaired the Malawi Public Service Commission.”

Reads the statement: “These people are being targeted because he has personal scores to settle with them for reasons that are demeaning to reveal.”

Mussa said Chilima should be kindly reminded that the politics of retribution and threats is not transformative and has no place in democratic Malawi.

“The public is assured that no public resource is being used to sponsor any activity of the DPP,” he said.

But Chilima said his UTM Party “know everyone who is involved” in the abuse of funds in State institutions and that the controlling officers should brace themselves to account for the funds in the event of a shift of power after the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

