Govt issues a flood alert to people living close to major rivers in the Northern Region and Lakeshore area

Despite fears of dry spell, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation through the Department of Water Resources has notified the general public that most major rivers in the northern part of the country and Lakeshore areas are expected to continue experiencing high water levels between 25th February and 2nd March, 2024 which may result in flooding.

In a statement signed by director of Water Services in the Ministry James Chitete, government says the increase in water levels and the possibility of flooding will be due to heavy rains and thunderstorms that are being experienced in the Northern and Lakeshore areas.

“According to the Ministry’s flood forecasting model, the following rivers are expected to have high water levels in the next 6 days: North Rukuru, South Rukuru, Hara, Nyungwe, Wovwe, Songwe, Kyungu, Lufilya, Limphasa, Nkhula, Lipimbi, Dwambazi, Dwangwa, Bua, Luweya, Linthipe, Chirua, Lingadzi, Kaombe, Lifidzi, and Nadzipuru,” reads the statement.

The Ministry is, therefore, advising the general public to refrain from settling in and crossing the flooded rivers and streams and to be alert when visiting these areas.

“The communities along some of the mentioned rivers are also advised to utilise the Community Based Flood Early Warning Systems (CBFEWS) installed to prevent loss of life caused by floods.

“The public is further advised to pay attention to the continuously available updates on water levels/floods from the Department of Water Resources to be safe from any flood-related threats,” reads the statement.

