Govt not stopping Mulhakho wa Alhomwe celebrations—Kazako

The Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has dismissed rumours that the government is planning to use Covid-19 prevention restrictions to stop Mulhakho wa Alhomwe celebrations.

Lhomwes are yet again set to converge at Chonde in Mulanje in October 2021 to celebrate their cultural and traditional beliefs, foods and dances having cancelled the gathering last year due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

However, there have been rumours that the government was intending to stop the gathering under the pretext of preventing further spread of the virus.

But when he addressed journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday, Kazako said the government had no intention of stopping the Lhomwes from celebrating their culture and tradition.

“This is a democratic government. The Chakwera administration has no intention of stopping people from celebrating their culture and traditions. For what?” he asked.

However, Kazako – who addressed the media alongside the Principal Secretary for Health, Dr. Charles Mwansambo, and Co-chairperson for the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr. Wilfred Chalamira Nkhoma – asked the cultural groupings to observe Covid-19 preventive measures during such gatherings.

He said it would sad to see people contracting the virus during the cultural events.

“In fact, it would be very good to use such gatherings to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Kazako.

In his remarks, Mwansambo said the country remains at level 2 of Covid-19.

He said limitation on public gathering remains at 100 for indoors and 250 for outdoor gatherings.

