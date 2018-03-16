Malawi ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba beat Australian Blake on points

Malawi pugilist Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba on Friday defeated Australian Blake Caparello in front of his home fans to claim fthe WBA Oceania and WBC International titles at the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemingo, Australia.

Chilemba was declared winner by judges on on unanimous points decision.

All the three judges scored 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 for Chilemba.

The Malawian doyen of boxing was returning to action after a year of inactivity due to an elbow injury in a fight against Oleksandr Gvodzdyk in the North American Boxing Federation cruiserweight belt in Las Vegas in November 2016.

Chilemba express delight with his win, saying “it feels good.”He now boasts 25 wins (10 KOs), five losses (one KO) and two draws while Caparello’s record stands at 26 wins (10 KOs), three losses (one KO) and a draw.

“This fight has gone from what looked like an easy win for Caparello to what looks like a certain win for Chilemba if this continues.

“He is landing with the jab continuously and mixing in some beautiful uppercuts. Caparello is gassed and the crowd is totally dead after they were roaring to start the fight,” posted one of the analysts on www.boxingforum24.com.

