Malawi Red Cross relieves Chikwawa disaster victims with K20m cash benefits

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has distributed K20 million cash among 439 households at Nyangu village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Ngabu in Chikwawa which were affected by strong winds on September 9 this year.

Over 537 people have benefited from the cash distribution exercise which targeted the most vulnerable families whose houses were greatly damaged.

MRCS president Levison Changole said they started cash distribution to allow beneficiaries buy basic needs

“Malawi Red Cross will not tell you how to use the money. Cash transfer empowers you to make the right decision,” Chongole said.

He said MRCS is responding to the disaster with Crisis Modifier funds under the Enhancing Resilience in Malawi project which is supported by the European Union Humanitarian aid and civil protection (ECHO).

The affected households received from K20 8000 to K52 000 each depending on the magnitude of the destruction of houses.

Chikwawa district disaster and risk management officer Francis Kadzokoya said one person died while five others were injured during the September winds

“As government, we appreciate Red Cross for their timely response to the affected families. MRCS is the first organization to come in and support the affected families. They have demonstrated that they are the first disaster responders in Malawi,” he said.

Families that had lost hope feel relieved and appreciate the Red Cross for coming to their rescue.

One of the beneficiaries Chrissy Nasho, 40, whose house completely collapsed shed tears of joy when she received her cash.

“Thank you Malawi Red Cross for helping us. I am very happy for the support. The devastation was too much. We lost a lot of property. With your support, we can start a new life,” she said.

MRCS is appealing to other stakeholders and companies to assist the affected families as they still need more assistance in the areas of building materials such as cement, iron sheets and timber.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :