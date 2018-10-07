Malawian entrepreneur Thom Mpinganjira in Continental Business Awards grand finale

FDH Financial Holdings Limited Chief Executive Officer Dr Thomson Mpinganjira has become the first Malawian entrepreneur to be nominated in two continental prestigious business awards.

Mpinganjira is Southern Africa finalist in the Business Leader of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year Categories, a first feat ever done by a Malawian.

The team of judges led by Sam Bhembe, CNBC Africa Non-Executive Director, evaluated hundreds of applications, narrowing them down to the finalists using stringent criteria.

The Southern Africa finalists for the 2018 8th annual All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) were announced on September 20 2018 at the regional gala dinner function hosted in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Mpinganjira nomination is in recognition of building a successful financial empire FDH Financial Holdings Limited with his bare hands.

The financial services group has subsidiaries such as FDH Bank, FDH Stockbrokers Limited, FDH Money Bureau and First Discount House.

Reacting to the nomination, Mpinganjira said he is “surprised but honoured” to be recognized at such a high level.

“My greatest desire for my country Malawi and Africa in general has always been to see as many people as possible rise up, unlock their potential, and achieve great things with their lives,” said Mpinganjira.

“I have always wanted to make a contribution in my own way and shall continue to do so. Being recognized at such a great level while doing what you are passionate about comes as a surprise and yet it is an honour for me, my family and my country Malawi. I owe it to God,” he added.

Mpinganjira continued: “Entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted and achievement of greatness requires persistence, perseverance and a dogged determination, this nomination reminds me of how far I and my team have come in building what FDH Financial Holdings is today.”

In the Business Leader of the Year category Thom Mpinganjira will battle it out with the likes of Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks Africa (South Africa), Peter Mountford, CEO of Super Group (South Africa), Norbert Sasse, Group CEO, Growth Point Properties Ltd (South Africa), among others.

In the Entrepreneur of the year category, Mpinganjira will battle it out withThembalihle Baloyi, Founder and Executive Director, Discovery Insure (South Africa), Collen Tapfumaneyi, Founder and Group CEO, El Escrow Internacional (Zimbabwe), among others.

Other categories include: Business Woman of the Year; Young Business Leader of the Year; Company of the Year; Industrialist of the Year; Innovator of the Year; and Philanthropist of the Year.

The awards, which have 3 regional segments namely Southern Africa, East Africa and West Africa, will have finalists from all corners of the continent meet at the AABLA Grand Finale to crown the All Africa winners at an exclusive gala dinner in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 November 2018.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will be broadcast across 48 countries in Africa and globally.

