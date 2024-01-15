Malawians are not sleeping as over 70 babies are born at Bwaila hospital every day

Authorities are expressing concern over the baby boom the country is experiencing, saying 70 babies are born every day at Bwaila hospital in Lilongwe alone.

Spokesperson in the Ministry Adrian Chikumbe says failure to follow family planning methods by those sexually active is the major contributor to the trend.

Nursing Officer for the Cervix and Gynecology Department at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital Gertrude Ngwalo Chatinkha says an average of at least 40 babies are born per day at the facility the figure she described as alarming.

Family Planning Association of Malawi Spokesperson Faith Kadzanja says while strides in improving access and uptake to modern contraceptives have been made, gaps still exist especially in ensuring that all those in need of the contraceptives access them.

She added that uptake of contraceptives among the youths remains low which in turn leads to teenage pregnancies some of which unfortunately result into unsafe abortions.

