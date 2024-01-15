Water level rises on Lake Malawi excites climate change activists

Climate Change activists are excited with the rise of water levels on Lake Malawi, saying this will improve fish breeding in the lake.

The National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) reported that the water level in Lake Malawi has reached 494.97 metres above sea level, which is the highest recorded in the last 12 years.

Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) national coordinator Julius Ng’oma said: “This is an opportunity for the fisheries sector because there are some species of fish that thrive in deeper waters, a situation that is very pleasing for those engaged in fishing and the country as a whole.”

Despite the positive outlook, Ng’oma calls for cautionary measures, especially during the rainy season, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the lake when water levels rise.

“Fishermen on the lake need to be careful at this time,” he said.

In recent years, the fish population has been declining, partly because of climate change impacts.

