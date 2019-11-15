Masters move away from Dedza Stadium: Relocate to Lilongwe

Masters Security have stopped using Dedza Stadium and instead they have relocated to Lilongwe where the team has preferred Nankhaka Stadium in Area 30 at Police Headquarters.

Masters owner Alfred Gangata told Nyasa Times on Friday that they have stopped using Dedza Stadium on security reasons. He could not elaborate.

“I can confirm that we will finish the rest of our matches in Lilongwe.The people from Dedza have been supportive but it is time to go back to Lilongwe,” said Gangata.

Masters first game in Lilongwe on Saturday will be against Civil Sporting Club at Nankhaka Stadium in Area 30.

So far at the Dedza Stadium, out of 13 games, Masters have won twice, drawn five times and registering six losses. They have accumulated 11 points.

The team which is fighting for relegation on position 16 have played 23 games.

Out of the 23 games played, Masters have won 3 times, drawn eight times and 12 defeats.

However, Gangata is optimistic that his side will escape relegation.

Masters was a force to reckon with for the past seasons as they were crowned Carlsberg Cup Champions.

The team also produced quality players like Eric Atsigah, Babatunde Adepoju and Francisco Mkonda,who are with Be Forward Wanderers.

