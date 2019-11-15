First Choice Tigresses, Tropical Queen to curtain raise Botsalt finals

Blantyre giants Tropical Queens and First Choice Tigresses will curtain raise the K8 million Botsalt Southern Region Netball League finals scheduled to take place from Saturday to Sunday at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Southern Region Netball League General Secretary, Charity Gondwe said they have invited the two giants from Rainbow Paints Blantyre and District Netball League to inspire the young ones taking part in the Botsalt.

“As your aware that players from these two clubs are well known in the society and we want them to inspire the youths from the twelve districts taking part in the Botsalt,” said Gondwe.

She said the two teams will play on Sunday which is the final day of the tournament.

“Their game will be an early kick off to curtain raise the final match of the Botsalt,” said Gondwe.

Meanwhile, Gondwe said they have finalised everything and that they expect twelve teams representing each district in the South.

The games will start on Saturday to Sunday from 8:00 am on both days.

As per the structure of the league, each district will bring one winner to compete at regional level.

Some K500,000 has been set aside for the champions while runners-up and the third-placed team would get K300,000 and K200,000.

The following teams qualified for the finals; Nsanje (Sena Sisters), Neno (Lisungwi Sisters), Mulanje (Lujeri Sisters), Chikhwawa (Young Queens),Thyolo (Spark Sisters), Balaka (Admarc Sisters), Phalombe (Phalombe Eagles ),Blantyre (Kukoma Youth), Zomba (Airwing), Chiradzulu (Chiradzulu sisters),Machinga (Liwonde Sisters), Mangochi (Maline Queens).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :