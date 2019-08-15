Mutharika, MEC fail in Malawi presidential election case appeal bid: Dismissed with costs
Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected an attempt by President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to prevent the Constitution Court judges hearing the presidential elections case.
The bid to dismiss the case on technical ground was rejected by the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court on June 22 2019. But Mutharika and MEC filed an appeal to the Supreme Court which heard the matter on Thursday.
Making the ruling, the bench of seven judges led by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda rejected the appeal bid with costs.
“Our answer is yes, these matters are appealable under provisions 21 and 23. Proceeding from there, we notice a couple of issues (A) there are no notice appeal filed by the first appellant (b) there is a notice of appeal by the second appellant but the matters are matters raised by the first appellant and not the second appellant in the court below,” said justice Nyirenda in the ruling.
“Having made these observations, having (read) the skeleton arguments and having heard counsel this morning orally and having considered the matter in entirety we dismiss the matter with costs,” he ruled.
The ruling by Justice Nyirenda means the Constitutional Court will continue to hear the presidential elections case.
Mutharika took the presidency with just 39% of the vote in a wide field. His opponents, led by runner-up Lazarus Chakwera, accused Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of tampering with results in some parts of the country.
At the Constitutional Court, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale completed cross-examining first petitioner Saulos Chilima after keeping him in the witness stand for five days.
The court continues sitting on Friday in Lilongwe.
Judge Healy Potani said on behalf of the panel of Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu, Mike Tembo and Ivy Kamanga that on Thursday that they would utilise the time to discuss case management and look into how best to proceed with the case so as to handle it within time.
The demos one in next to be thrown out KKKK Dpp your days are numbered!!
Apa ndiye pa Malawi pachema,alomwe onse amene mwakwatira ku mpoto kapena pakati yambanipo kumanga akatundu anu timababashopu tanuto tiotchedwa chaka chake ndi chino.Nyumba ili yonse ya cardet wotchani ngati mukudziwa wa dpp aliyense khapani.
Kaphale, Kaphale, Kaphale pano kuchita kumveka akulira ngati kamwana amvekere “nayekaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa inuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!!
Vuto la iwe ndi kusokosa, kuti uzioneka ngati ‘katundu’ pomwe ayi ndithu, bakha weni weni ngati ambuya ako aja ndi mai aja!! Kulongolola ‘man’ sizitanthauza nzeru!
Apa waonongetsatu time and finances za DPP and MEC on a straight forward matter!! Nde aja akukuchemela aja muwauza chani? Kutelokotu sakuimvatu ayi, timva kuti akukonza zokasuma kunja, kuiwala kuti izi ndi za mom’muno Malawi zikatele zatha basi malamulo samalola kuchitanso china chilichonse!! Nkhani apa ipitilire, APM, Ansah, Alufandika, Mpinganjira, Mchacha etc please be ready for cross-examinations………………………………………………….!
Bad times for MEC and DPP. The great ruling is coming soon.
simunati ma cadet ndi magogo anuwo mukuwa zeniezeni!!!
Mulungu wathu sawozela….
tinanena izi kuti kaphale zimuvuta lero ndi iziii..koma ku vota nkosayamba …
dAUSE samala.
Komatu Mulungu ndiye wayesetsa kuwaunikira bambo Kalekeni Kaphale kuti chisankho sichinayende bwino angobvomera kuti cha mapulezidenti tiponye kawiri.
Pa masewero a mpira timu yako ikamangophonya mwayi uliwonse ogoletsera, pachizungu amati missing one chance after another, dziwani kuti game imeneyo siili mbali yanu chifukwa anzanu kungopeza mwayi umodzi amagoletseratu.
Tsano mmene zikuyenderamu nkumati tsiku lina judge wina angadzanena kuti chisankho chinayenda bwino, aaa, ndakaika.
Mulungu akuwalankhula bambo Kaphale ndi gulu lawo koma anthuwa sanapatsidwe mphatso zozindikira Mulungu akamawalankhula.
Apa ndiye ndikuyamba kuyang’ana chovotera changa chikhale standby.
ZAVUTA KU MPANDA….MA CADET MULIPO