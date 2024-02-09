National Planning Commission reacts to Chakwera’s SONA: “This is the most MW-2063 centric SONA.”

The National Planning Commission (NPC) says President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of Nation Address (SONA) is the substantially geared to achieving the Malawi 2063 agenda.

In a brief statement made available to Nyasatimes, NPC chairperson Thomas Munthali said the statement enthuses so much hope.

“It places wealth creation at the centre in language and priorities of focus. It sends the correct signals to all stakeholders – Parliament, MDAs, non-state actors and citizens on the importance of getting serious in living the talk of wealth creation,” he said.

He added that on occasions when he said, ‘this is progress’ after highlighting an achievement as part of accounting for what has happened in each of the wealth creating and enabling areas, the message was simple – let’s all rally our efforts to scale up such initiatives.

“His final message of asking all stakeholders to get serious, is powerful and timely. The most immediate test to getting serious and operationalizing the SONA, is the forthcoming national budget for which this Parliament is sitting,” he said.

Munthali has further noted that the speech has set the most important tone of wealth creation, and we all have to hold each other accountable to get this into action.

