Navicha says ‘more women were raped during Saturday political violence in Lilongwe’

In a startling revelation, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Parliament, who is also the party’s national director of women, Mary Navicha, has alleged that several women were raped in yesterday’s political violence in Lilongwe.

In a separate interview with the publication, Navicha has since called on the law enforcement agencies to ensure justice prevails, as it will discourage women’s participation in politics in the country.

Navicha, without giving the actual number of victimized women, has also maintained that the blue parade violence was orchestrated by the suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs.

Meanwhile, in the statements, the CCAP Blantyre Synod, through its executive director for Church and Society, Reverend Master Jumbe, and Mathews Kajani, for a consortium of youth organisations in Mzuzu, have also condemned the violence and specifically urged the police to investigate the matter with speed.

But the MCP spokesperson, Ezekiel Ching’oma, distanced the party from the violence, while the National Police publicist, Peter Kalaya, pledged to investigate the matter.

