Youth activist Hoppings Masanga appeals to the youth to refrain from perpetrating violence

A youth activist in the country, Hoppings Chabwera Masanga has warned that youths in the country will continue being used to perpetrate political violence as long as they remain economically dependent.

Masanga who also runs a civil society organisation has asked authorities in the country to ensure that the youth are economically independent to refrain from being used by politicians in inciting violence.

On Saturday some youths suspected to be MCP supporters interrupted a DPP parade in Lilongwe whereby some DPP followers were injured.

