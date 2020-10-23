Ombudsman corners Magalasi: Says his recruitment at Mera was irregular

The office of Ombudsman has instituted investigations into the hiring of Collins Magalasi as chief executive officer (CEO) for Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) in 2017, saying his recruitment was irregular as the position was not advertised.

In a letter, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma is also questioning the recruitment of three directors and three managers without necessary qualifications.

Magalasi, a former chief economic adviser of immediate past president Peter Mutharika, is also facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

He was arrested alongside two other Mera officials—Patrick Maulidi and Bright Mbewe—and businessperson-cum-socialite Dorothy Shonga known as ‘Cash Madam’.

The four are accused of having conducted a fraudulent transaction amounting to K107 million.

On money laundering, the suspects are alleged to have made attempts to conceal proceeds of crime generated from the fraud, while their third count is entering a procurement contract with an employee contrary to the Public Finance Management Act.

They got bail after spending a week in custody.

