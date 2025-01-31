OPINION: A Time for Economic Redemption, Why Malawi Needs Dr. Dalitso Kabambe

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” — Proverbs 29:2

Malawi stands at a crossroads. As the September elections approach, this is not just about choosing a leader—it is about choosing survival. Our economy is in freefall, crushed under the weight of reckless policies. The cost of living has soared beyond imagination, leaving millions struggling to afford even the most basic necessities. The dreams of many have been shattered, not by fate, but by poor leadership.

In times of crisis, nations turn to men of wisdom, competence, and integrity—leaders who have the knowledge and experience to rescue them from the abyss. Dr. Dalitso Kabambe (DK) is such a man. A PhD holder in Economics, a technocrat with an unblemished record, and a patriot whose only “crime” was being Lomwe in a system that prioritizes persecution over national progress.

History as Our Guide: The Lessons of Bingu wa Mutharika

History has shown us that when Malawi was last on the brink of economic collapse, salvation did not come from populism or empty rhetoric—it came from economic expertise. In 2004, the late Bingu wa Mutharika, alongside the legendary Dr. Goodall Gondwe, took over an economy drowning in 28% inflation. Within a year, they brought it down to 7%. Under their leadership, Malawi experienced an economic golden age, proving that economic prudence is not a luxury—it is a necessity.

When Dr. Dalitso Kabambe was appointed Reserve Bank Governor in 2017, he followed in those footsteps, ensuring economic stability against all odds. The numbers speak for themselves:

✅ Inflation remained in single digits throughout his tenure.

✅ Fertilizer prices were stable at K18,000 from 2017 until his politically motivated removal in 2020.

✅ Fuel prices were frozen at K632 per liter, making transport and goods affordable.

✅ The Kwacha held firm at 732 per dollar, protecting businesses and livelihoods.

Now, compare this with the devastation of the past four years under Chakwera’s leadership:

❌ The Kwacha has collapsed from 732 to 3,500 per US dollar—nearly a 400% depreciation.

❌ Fertilizer is now unaffordable, pushing farmers into despair and fueling hunger.

❌ Fuel prices have skyrocketed from K632 to K2,750 per liter, crippling businesses and household budgets.

❌ National debt has quadrupled, from K4 trillion to K16 trillion, enslaving future generations under unsustainable borrowing.

A Message to President Chakwera: The Throne Is Established by Righteousness

Dr. Chakwera, as a former preacher, you understand the weight of leadership. Malawi is suffering under your watch—economic hardship, corruption, and mismanagement have deepened the misery of the very people you vowed to serve.

“It is an abomination for kings to commit wickedness: for the throne is established by righteousness.” — Proverbs 16:12

A leader’s legacy is not built on speeches, but on actions. Righteous governance brings prosperity; deceit and failed promises bring ruin. You still have time to make amends—to govern with wisdom, integrity, and a heart for the suffering people of Malawi.

Who Can Save Malawi? The Crisis of Our Time

Malawi is bleeding. The people are mourning, not rejoicing.

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” — Hosea 4:6

We must learn from history. We cannot afford another five years of failed experiments. Leadership is not about charm or eloquence—it is about competence, about delivering results that transform lives.

Dr. Kabambe is not a politician who thrives on vague promises; he is a technocrat who has already delivered where it matters most—in the economy, in our pockets, and on our dinner tables. His record speaks louder than words.

A Call to Action: The Time Is Now

This election is not just another political event. It is a referendum on our survival.

“The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.” — Ecclesiastes 10:2

The choice before us is clear: Wisdom or foolishness. Prosperity or poverty. Progress or destruction.

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe is the leader Malawi needs. His hands have steered our economy before, and he can do it again.

Let us choose wisely. Let us choose progress. Let us choose DK.

