Press Corporation staff donates K1 million to flood victims

Conglomerate Press Corporation plc members of staff yesterday (Wednesday) donated K1 million to flood victims through the Rotary Club of Limbe.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, one of the staff members for PCL, Chikondi Liabunya said staff from the corporate office decided to help after a plea was made from Rotary Club of Limbe.

“We thought we should all contribute something to ease the plight of our fellow Malawians who have been affected with the devastating floods. We hope this will make a difference in their lives,” said Liabunya.

She said staff members decided to direct the donation through Rotary Club of Limbe since it has structures and capacity of reaching out to the flood victims.

Rotary Club of Limbe president Eric Chinkanda thanked the gesture by members of staff of PCL for the timely donation.

“We would like to thank members of staff for PCL for this timely donation and we want to assure you that this donation will reach the intended beneficiaries and shall give you a report on how we have used this donation,” said Chinkanda.

The country has experienced a cyclone which claimed 56 lives and has displaced thousands of people especially in the southern region and President Peter Mutharika declared a state of disaster and appealed for support from different organizations and well meaning Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :