Puma partners Elly B in opening Shop Express at Kabula service station 

In expanding its well established brand that offers quality fuel and world class customer service, Puma Energy Malawi has partnered Elly B’s in opening a diner in Puma Shop Express at Kabula service station in Blantyre.

Elly B’s African Diner is a subsidiary of Blue Elephant Investments Limited that includes Casa Mia and Blue Elephant Bar & Grill that offers a wide range of fast tasty foods — now expands its brand to Elly B’s Express to cater for customers looking for ‘on the go’ services.

At the official launch on Thursday at the Puma Kabula service station, situated at what is fondly called Kandodo Corner, Retail Manager Tabo Kachilonga said they believed that offering their customers convenient, affordable and quality ‘On the Go’ services is an integral part of their overall strategy.

“Through the expansion of our non-fuels offerings with the introduction of our Shop Express brand, now Elly B’s Express, we believe we are living up to our obligations to offer world class services to our customers.

“Today marks another milestone for us as a business in delivering our overall purpose of energising communities, helping to drive growth and prosperity by suitably serving our customers’ needs in countries around the world.

“This restaurant represents a culmination of a partnership between two companies — Puma Energy and Blue Elephant Investments — that share common values and a goal of creating sustainable infrastructure that will provide economic returns as well as changing the look of the city.”

He took cognizance that Blue Elephant Investments has over 20 years of experience in the local market of offering entertainment services that first emerged as a hot spot trending as ‘Blues’, saying it is through local investment that Puma Energy can “grow the Malawian economy, create jobs and add long-term value”.

“We believe that Elly B’s is more than just a place to satisfy our cravings — it is a testament to the passion, dedication and hard work of the talented people in both our teams that worked extra hard to bring this project to completion.

“This is a place where people will come together, where friendships will be forged over a cup of coffee and a slice of cake — and it is a place where memories will be made, birthdays celebrated and traditions honoured.”

Nakalonga assured customers that Puma Energy Malawi “will continue to innovate and provide the best offerings that live up to the high standards” that its clients have come to expect of the fuel service provider.

In his remarks, Elly B’s’ Manager, Kelvin Mithi said what Blue Elephant Investments offer through Elly B’s, Casa Mia and Blues Bar & Grill, is not just restaurant services but “art”.

“We strive to be innovative in all we offer and we are always pushing our standards to the highest level,” he said. “This Elly B’s Express is created in a family outing set-up.”

Elly B’s African Diner is situated at the Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre and Gateway Mall in Lilongwe and Mithi said going forward they would look towards setting up Elly B’s Express at other Puma service stations’ Shop Express.

Puma Shop Express are convenience stores for quick groceries after motorists have fueled up and as stop overs for others for ‘on the go’ purchases and with Elly B’s food court, many shall opt for impulse buying of the sumptuous meals and snacks readily displayed.

On her part, Puma’s Non-Fuels Retail Manager, Lillian Thindwa said the partnership with Elly B’s is in line with the company’s non-fuels retail expansion strategy to provide their customers with easy access to quality products and services across the country.

“As Puma Energy Malawi, we have experienced over the years the appreciation our customers exhibit with the use of convenience stores and other offers at our service stations across the country.

“It is paramount that our customers do not only fuel up at our service stations but also utilise our convenience stores plus cafes for easy and quick shopping experience on the go or while fueling.

“We have successfully added convenience, affordability and choice to our customers with the introduction of ‘On the Go’ through our Shop Express brand and Elly B’s Express,” she said.

She added that by partnering with Blue Elephant Investment Limited — whose operations spans over 20 years — it aligns with Puma Energy’s concept of ‘Energising Communities’.

“In long term outlook, Puma Energy Malawi plans to continue to expand its convenience service offerings across our sites in Malawi of a total of 82 service stations,” she said.

