Govt commends GIZ, UNCDF as “Putting to Energy Work” project rolls out

Minister of energy Ibrahim Matola has commended Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and its implementing partners for the launch of “Putting Energy to Work Project” component and roll out of the Productive Use of Energy (PUE) saying this is a game changer in accelerating the adoption of renewable energy for income generating activities.

The minister said in the country, access to affordable clean cooking technologies remains low and limited in the urban areas as 93 percent of cooking energy needs are still met by biomass, most of which is firewood, therefore the country must increase its efforts and collaboration in implementing energy initiatives.

He made these sentiments when he presided over the official launch of “Putting Energy to Work” project implemented by GIZ through Energising Development Malawi (EnDev) as well as the official roll out the Results-based Financing (RBF) facility project to be managed by United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) working as development partners.

“The government of Malawi has laid down robust policy frameworks and strategies, including Malawi 2063 vision, the National Renewable Energy Strategy, and the National Energy Policy (2018), to accelerate access to renewable energy nationwide.

“Understanding our energy deficit, we are also aware that we need significantly scale up investments to achieve universal access to affordable, reliable, sustable and modern energy by 2030, inline with sustainable goal number 7,” Matola said.

He further added that his ministry continues to implement projects and initiate important structural regulatory and policy reforms that will make investments in the energy sector more flexible and sustainable.

In her remarks German Ambassador to Malawi Her Excellencey Ms. Ute Konig conquered with the minister by saying that the launch of these two critical components of the EnDev programme marks significant milestone in their collective journey towards a more productive, cleaner and more sustainable future for Malawi.

She said improved access to clean and sustainable energy solutions can be a catalyst for many other positive impact including food security, health and economic development.

“As a women, I’m particularly happy to see that strong efforts are being made to ensure that the programme leaves no one behind, considering and including especially women, youth and people with disabilities.

As German Government I would like to reconfirm our commitment to continue supporting Malawi government in achieving its established climate goals through this and other current and future initiative,” she said.

Energising Development-EnDev Programme aims to improve access to affordable, realiable and modern energy technologies which include improved cookstoves and off-grid soral solutions.

Productive Use of Energy (PUE) aims at increasing productivity, particularly for agricultural business, thereby this component addresses two focal areas which include; agricultural transformation and sustainable economic development.

Whilst the Result-Based Financing (RBF) component offers a performance based financing model to enterprises selling productive use of energy technologies here in Malawi.

